A massive power breakdown in Pakistan has affected most of the country's more than 220 million people, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore.

The hours-long outage on Monday, the second in the past two years, was caused by a fault in the national grid.

"According to initial reports, the system frequency dropped at the national grid in the morning which led to a massive breakdown," the ministry of energy tweeted.

Repair work was underway, with limited power restored in parts of the capital and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Poor economy, mismanagement