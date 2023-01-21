Peru has closed its famed tourist site Machu Picchu as authorities expelled protesters from a Lima university where they have been sheltering as they wage relentless anti-government demonstrations in the capital.

The move comes on Saturday after authorities announced yet another protester had died following demonstrations in the country's south, with the victim arriving already deceased at a local hospital in the Puno region.

Prior to the closing of Machu Picchu, rail services to the site had already been suspended due to damage to the track by demonstrators.

At least 400 people, including 300 foreigners, are stranded at the foot of the site, in the town of Aguas Calientes, and pleading to be evacuated.

"The closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel has been ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors," the Ministry of Culture said in a Saturday statement.

Protests demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte have been ongoing since early December, leaving 46 people dead and prompting the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas.

'Cannot leave'

"We don't know if a train will pick us up. All the tourists here are queuing to register" for evacuation, Chilean tourist Alem Lopez told AFP news agency on Friday.

Tourists "cannot leave because the railway has been damaged in different places," Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said.

"Some tourists have chosen to walk to Piscacucho, but that takes six hours or more and very few people can do it," he said.

Piscacucho is the closest village to Machu Picchu connected to the roads.

In December, several hundred stranded tourists were evacuated from near the site.

Tourism is vital for Peru's economy, representing between three to four percent of the country's GDP.

