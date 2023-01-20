Russia's Wagner paramilitary group has denied it was recruiting Serbs to fight in Ukraine, a day after activists filed criminal complaints against the organisation in Belgrade.

Among those named in the complaints were Russia's ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency.

"I do not recruit Serbs," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday in a statement, saying he had never heard of either Botsan-Kharchenko or Vulin.

Earlier this week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside Wagner forces.

He said Russian websites and social media groups were publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group called for volunteers.

