WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's Wagner group denies recruiting Serbs for Ukraine fight
Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's denial comes after a complaint against the mercenary group in Belgrade.
Russia's Wagner group denies recruiting Serbs for Ukraine fight
Wagner group has been involved in conflicts worldwide, including in Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali. / Reuters
January 20, 2023

Russia's Wagner paramilitary group has denied it was recruiting Serbs to fight in Ukraine, a day after activists filed criminal complaints against the organisation in Belgrade.

Among those named in the complaints were Russia's ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency.

"I do not recruit Serbs," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday in a statement, saying he had never heard of either Botsan-Kharchenko or Vulin.

Earlier this week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside Wagner forces.

He said Russian websites and social media groups were publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group called for volunteers.

READ MORE:Wagner head: Finns fighting in group's British brigade under US commander

Recommended

'Criminal corporation'

Earlier on Friday, the United States determined the Wagner Group is an international "criminal corporation", accusing the firm of delivering North Korean arms into Russia for use in Ukraine and of recruiting prisoners to fight.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Wagner has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80 percent of them drawn from prisons.

Washington said it was imposing fresh sanctions on the Kremlin-linked firm.

The firm has been pivotal to Russia's recent gains in the Donbass, and has been involved in conflicts worldwide, including in Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali.

READ MORE:US designates Russia's Wagner Group international 'criminal organisation'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo