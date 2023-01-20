WORLD
3 MIN READ
Possible Ardern successors to start making bids in New Zealand
Commentators point to several Jacinda Ardern ministers as possible candidates for PM role, including Minister of Education and Police Chris Hipkins and Minister of Justice Kiri Allen.
Possible Ardern successors to start making bids in New Zealand
Ardern says she has no regrets about her decision to step down and will remain neutral during election.
January 20, 2023

Candidates to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's prime minister after her shock resignation are expected to emerge ahead of a leadership vote on Sunday.

Ardern, 42, said on Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Chris Hipkins, a minister in her government and a top contender for the job, told news organisation Newshub on Friday that he expected Labour lawmakers to reach a consensus on a new candidate, but declined to say whether he planned to run.

"We do have a responsibility to make sure that we're making these decisions in the best interests of New Zealanders," he said.

"They will absolutely know who the next leader is going to be as those conversations finally conclude."

If a candidate cannot secure two-thirds of the available votes on Sunday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

READ MORE:Jacinda Ardern: Four things that proved her leadership skills

Possible successors 

Commentators point to several Ardern ministers as possible candidates for the role, including Hipkins, the former Covid minister and current minister of education and police, and current Minister of Justice Kiri Allen.

Recommended

Ardern told media at Napier Airport on Friday that she intended to remain neutral during the election.

"I think the most important thing is that we focus on the process, it is swift, that (it) ensures that the team is able to move quickly back to focusing on the issues that matter for New Zealanders," she said.

She added she had no regrets about her decision to step down.

The winner will become prime minister until the next general election.

Ardern's term as the leader will conclude no later than February 7, and a general election will be held on October 14.

Labour has been struggling in the polls.

A Taxpayers Union-Curia poll released on Friday using data before Ardern stepped down saw Labour’s popularity fall to 31.7 percent, down from 1.4 percent last month, while the opposition New Zealand National Party holds 37.2 percent of the vote.

READ MORE: New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to quit as PM next month

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo