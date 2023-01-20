Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he "hopes" Washington will extradite members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization [FETO] based in the US.

Speaking with members of Turkish American community and Ahiska Turks in Houston, Texas, Cavusoglu stressed that FETO members are "intensely" present in the city.

Stating that FETO's educational institutions were shut down in many countries and their members were handed over to Türkiye, Cavusoglu said: "I hope the United States will also extradite" them.

The minister said the Federal Bureau of Investigation has had ongoing investigations in connection with FETO's activities in several US states and added that officials with the US investigative bureau travelled to Ankara and provided their counterparts with information about their work.