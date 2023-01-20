Friday, January 20, 2023

1515 GMT – Fighting in south Ukraine 'sharply' increases – Russian official

Fighting has "sharply increased" in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, where the front has been largely stagnant for months, a senior Moscow-installed official there said.

"In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased," the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram social media platform.

Here are the other developments:

1512 GMT – Turkish president condoles with Ukrainian leader over deadly helicopter crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Wednesday's helicopter crash, which killed 17 people, including the country's interior minister.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Zelenskyy addressed the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to provide "strong diplomatic support" for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and "facilitate and mediate" it, according to the statement.

1435 GMT — Germany says no decision yet on delivering Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany and its allies discussed sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine but no decision was made during the Ramstein meeting, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“We cannot say today when a decision will be taken on Leopard tanks, and what this decision will be,” he told reporters after the morning session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Pistorius stressed that due to the possible repercussions of such a bold move, the allies should carefully analyse the benefits and risks of it in the coming days before reaching a final decision on the issue.

1430 GMT — UK joins alliance to hold Russia accountable for war in Ukraine

The British government says London will play a leading role in a core group of like-minded partners to pursue criminal accountability for the Russian attack on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced.

A written statement released by the Foreign Office said along with other countries invited by Ukraine, the group will assess the feasibility of a new “hybrid” tribunal, a specialized court integrated into Ukraine’s national justice system with international elements.

The UK encourages other Group of Seven partners to join the core group.

1352 GMT — UK vows to aid Ukraine's bid for 'criminal accountability' over war

The UK vowed to help Ukraine "pursue criminal accountability" for Russia's illegal attack, as international support grows for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly branded Moscow's renewed military assault on its neighbour, launched last February, "an outrageous violation of the rules-based international order".

He said London had accepted an invitation from Kiev to join "a core group of like-minded partners" seeking legal accountability, with a new "hybrid" tribunal among the potential options to be assessed.

1247 GMT — Ukraine pleads for tanks to 'stop evil' at US-led donor meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to deliver tanks to Ukraine at a key defence conference in Germany, although the Kremlin denied the weapons would change anything on the battlefield.

Addressing the US-hosted donor meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, Zelenskyy implored Western allies to "speed up" arms deliveries in the face of the Russian onslaught.

Partners needed "not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil", the Ukrainian leader said via video-link.

1055 GMT — Need to focus on ammunition, maintaining weapons to Ukraine- NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that countries backing Ukraine needed to focus not only on sending new weapons to Kyiv, but looking at ammunition for older systems and helping maintain them.

NATO and defence leaders from about 50 countries are meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest arms-pledging conference since Russia attacked Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

"We need also to remember that we need to not only focus on new platforms but also to ensure that all the platforms which are already there can function as they should," Stoltenberg told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.

1044 GMT — Ukraine says detained seven 'Russian agents'

Ukraine said it had detained seven people suspected of handing coordinates to Russian forces for strikes in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

The SBU security service said in a statement it had carried out a multi-stage operation to expose an active network of Russia's military intelligence and that as a result "seven Russian agents" were detained.

"The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities, including energy enterprises," their statement said, without specifying whether those detained were Russian or Ukrainian.

1000 GMT – West has 'dramatic delusion' that Ukraine can win - Russia

The West has a "dramatic delusion" that Ukraine can win on the battlefield against Russia, the Kremlin said, as Kiev's allies gather in Germany to discuss support for Ukraine.