Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has spoken of his desire to defeat the "new monster" that is the "fanatical far right," not just in his country but throughout the whole world.

"We have to challenge and defeat the new monster that is the emergence of a fanatical, rabid far right that hates all of those that don't share their thoughts," Lula told university rectors at the presidential palace in Brasilia on Thursday.

Lula said this was "not only a Brazilian problem" but said he had never before seen the country "gripped by so much hate."

Leftist former trade unionist Lula took over at the beginning of this month from far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro after defeating his bitter rival in last October's election.

At 77, Lula is now serving his third term as president, having previously led Latin America's largest economy from 2003-10.

He compared populist ex-leader Bolsonaro's impact on the country to that of former US president Donald Trump — Bolsonaro was often branded the 'Tropical Trump' — or the right-wing leadership in Hungary and Italy.

"Although we have defeated Bolsonaro, we must still defeat hate, lies, disinformation, fanatics, because this society needs to return to being civilised."

On January 8, a week after Lula's return to office, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the seats of power in Brasilia, occupying the presidential palace, Congress and the supreme court, vandalising facades and smashing up offices.

Since then, around 2,000 people have been arrested, while almost 1,400 remain detained.

After the rampage, Lula dismissed over 50 of his security officers, expressing distrust in the military on dealing with the riots.