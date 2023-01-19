China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Tuesday something that was long expected but still shocked many: the country’s population in 2022 was down to 1.411 billion people, a difference of 850,000 people from 2021.

It was the first time that deaths had surpassed births in a very long time.

The last time China’s population saw a downward trend was in 1961, during the Great Famine which killed tens of millions and was “caused by former Communist Chairman Mao Zedong’s calamitous social experiment, the Great Leap Forward,” as Japan Timesput it.

Experts agree that there is not one single cause for China’s population shrinkage.

So what are the contributing factors to the current situation?

One-child policy

China had long tried to control its population, with its one-child policy, introduced in 1980, and abandoned in 2016, when families were allowed to have two children. This scheme did not work as planned.

Chinese couples who had more than one child were punished, forced to have abortions, and the one-child policy led to more males being born (as boys were favoured) than girls. Even after the policy was reversed, the desired increase in childbirth did not materialise.

According to the BBC, “the country's birth rate … has been falling over the past six years to reach a record low of 6.77 births per 1,000 people.”

New generations, new views

Young people in China hold different beliefs than their parents and grandparents. Talking to Japan Times, the 37-year-old father of a three-year-old girl, Ding Ding, said: “People born in the 1980s or 1990s are not as keen to have children as our parents’ generation.”

He went on to say: “Our parents think if they have more children, they can get more care when they grow old. But the younger generation doesn’t think the same anymore, they have a different mentality. They think raising one child is already very tiring.”

Another Japan Times article points out that even with the Chinese government abandoning the one-child policy for two in 2016 and three in 2021, few couples felt the need to take it up.