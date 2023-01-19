Brazil's first raids against illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have been in motion, after the new leader's pledge to end destruction that surged under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Environmental agency Ibama carried out the raids on Thursday in the rainforest state of Para to stop loggers and ranchers illegally clearing the forest.

The agency has also launched raids this week in the states of Roraima and Acre, Ibama environmental enforcement coordinator Tatiane Leite said.

About 10 forest agents set out in pickup trucks on Thursday from their base in the municipality of Uruara, Para, along with a dozen federal police.

They headed toward an indigenous reserve where satellite images showed loggers and ranchers recently at work clearing the forest illegally.

The mission aims to stop or scare off loggers to avoid further incursions into the forest and to issue fines to those caught with illegal wood.

Deforestation under Bolsonaro

The Bolsonaro government had gutted staff and funding for environmental enforcement by Ibama in his four years in office, while the former president criticised the agency for issuing fines to farmers and miners.