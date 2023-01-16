Monday, January 16, 2023

1857 GMT - UN says Russian attack in Dnipro possible war crime

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with at least 40 dead, as a possible war crime, his spokesperson said according to AFP.

"A strike hit a residential building in Dnipro on Saturday evening, in one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last February," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

"The secretary-general condemned this attack, saying that this was another example of a suspected violation of the laws of war," she added.

The UN coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, "called for an effective investigation of suspected war crimes and appropriate prosecution of suspects," Tremblay said.

1808 GMT - Dutch, German ministers condemn abductions in Ukraine

The German and Dutch foreign ministers have condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing families apart, AP reports.

Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago, Russians have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own.

At least 1,000 children were seized from schools and orphanages in the Kherson region during Russia’s eight-month occupation of the area, local authorities say. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

Russia claims that these children don’t have parents or guardians to look after them, or that they can’t be reached. But the AP found that officials have deported Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent.

1754 GMT - Ukraine says Russia's ballistic missiles are running low

Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said.

Reuters reports that the official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia had fewer than 100 modern Iskander ballistic munitions left. He said Russia was, instead, using its S-300 and S-400 systems because of an abundance of munitions.

"The enemy is trying to use their potential, because there are many S-300 missiles already manufactured. (Russia) is a manufacturer of these missiles, and they are already using them in this way," he told a briefing in Kiev by video link.

1737 - Ukrainian troops in US for Patriot training: US military

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the United States to learn how to use the Patriot air defense system in hopes of protecting against Russian missile strikes like one that just killed 40 people in the city of Dnipro, AFP reports.

The Ukrainian personnel arrived Sunday evening at Fort Sill in the state of Oklahoma for training at the US Army Air Defense Artillery School, Colonel Curtis King of that facility said in a video posted on Twitter.

Washington promised a Patriot battery - it fires missiles to take out missiles - to Ukraine late last year to help counter relentless aerial attacks by Moscow.

1730 GMT - Ukraine takes weapons lobbying operation to Davos

A large Ukrainian delegation of ministers and mayors, headed by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, have begun a major effort at the World Economic Forum in Davos to lobby for greater Western aid and weapons deliveries, AFP reports.

The annual Davos meeting in the Swiss Alps brings together hundreds of heads of government, ministers and thousands of business leaders, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg set to appear on Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of the biggest themes of this year's summit, which kicks off formally on Monday evening.

Zelenska is set to speak on Tuesday in one of the opening sessions in person, while her husband is scheduled to speak via video link at events on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

1717 GMT - Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

Britain has urged Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that it could unlock support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone if it supplied its own tanks, Reuters reports.

"It has been reported that obviously Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland," British Defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament.

"All of this currently relies on the German government's decisions - not only whether the Germans will supply their own Leopards, but whether or not they'll give permissions to others. I would urge my German colleagues to do that."

1650 GMT - UK defence minister sets further military aid to Ukraine

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace has outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details, Reuters reports.

"Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included Eight AS90 guns, hundreds more armoured and protective vehicles, a manoeuvre support package, dozens more "uncrewed aerial systems", another 100,000 artillery rounds, hundreds more sophisticated missiles and a package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

1614 GMT - Ukraine's civilian death toll exceeds 7,000

More than 7,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour last February, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," an OHCHR statement said, reported by Reuters.

The UN rights office said it had confirmed 7,031 civilian deaths but believes actual casualty tolls are "consider ably higher" given the pending corroboration of many reports and the inaccessibility of areas where intense fighting is taking place.

1521 GMT - Ankara, Moscow discuss measures to send flour to Africa

The Turkish and Russian presidents have discussed steps to start making flour in Türkiye out of grain from Russia to send to Africa, AA reports.

"Concrete steps were discussed in the project of turning Russian grain into flour in Türkiye and sending it to African countries in need," said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate on the phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

The Black Sea grain corridor to allow ships to export goods from Ukraine and export of ammonia from Russia, along with the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, were also on the two leaders' agenda, the statement added.

1519 GMT - Russia, Ukraine working on a large prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have been working on a large prisoner exchange deal which will include 1,000 people in total, Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets met last week on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara, Reuters reports.

"The ombudsman of Ukraine conveyed to Russia a list of 800 people and the Russian Ombusdman gave a list of 200 people (to be swapped)," Malkoc told reporters at a news conference.

1327 GMT - Germany calls for special tribunal against Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a keynote speech at the Academy of International Law in The Hague, where the International Criminal Court is based.

The Ukrainian government is understandably concerned that Russia cannot be prosecuted for its aggression before the I CC, she said, as it can deal only with cases in which the plaintiff and the defendant are members of the court, or a case is referred by the UN Security Council.

Russia is not a member of the ICC, and, as one of the five world power who are veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, would probably block any referral to the ICC.