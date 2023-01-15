WORLD
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests
The countrywide demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces.
The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima. / AA
January 15, 2023

Peru's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against President Dina Boluarte which have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.

The measure, in force for 30 days, authorises the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette late Saturday.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima, transport authorities said.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte apologised for dozens of deaths caused in protests but refused to step down, saying "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

She deflected taking responsibility for the deaths, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations" and that she had requested authorities investigate.

