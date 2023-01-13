Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into a criminal provocation by supporters of the terrorist group PKK/YPG in Sweden threatening the Turkish president.

The move came after the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors in the capital Ankara over the provocation.

"A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, demanding that an investigation be launched into the perpetrators due to the criminal acts targeting our President," Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin said on Twitter on Friday.

Amid a push for Sweden to take stronger action against terrorist groups which target the Turkish public and its leaders, the capital Stockholm on Thursday saw a protest which amounted to a provocation and a criminal threat.

In the demonstration, staged across from City Hall, supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group hung a figure depicting Erdogan.