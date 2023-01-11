A group of 24 volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island have gone on trial in a smuggling-related case that has been widely criticised by human rights groups.

The group of Greek and foreign aid workers and volunteers of the registered nongovernmental search-and-rescue organisation, Emergency Response Center International (ERCI), faced trial in the town of Mytilini on Lesbos on Tuesday on misdemeanor charges including espionage and forgery.

Two of the defendants, Syrian refugee and competitive swimmer Sarah Mardini and Irish national Sean Binder, were detained in Lesbos in 2018 for over three months.

Other defendants include Nassos Karakitsos, a trained rescuer, and Panos Moraitis, the founder of the search-and-rescue group, who were also held in prolonged pretrial detention in 2018, forcing the group to cease its operations.

Greek police said that the volunteers had collected information about refugee flows and provided assistance to organised trafficking groups.

Charges based on 'blatant factual errors'

Human Rights Watch, however, said that the charges are based on a police report, which contains “blatant factual errors”.

It added that ERCI, the organisation of the defendants, regularly co-operates with Greek authorities.

The report includes “claims that some of the accused participated in rescue missions on multiple dates when they were not in Greece,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.

“The report also cites communications between humanitarians that police surveilled on dates outside the time frame of their warrant.”

The espionage charge is based on the volunteers’ efforts to identify migrant boats in distress, including by monitoring Greek Coast Guard and Frontex radio channels and vessels.

However, the HRW statement explains, anyone with a VHF radio can access the unencrypted radio channels, as the police report itself acknowledged.

The forgery charge alleges that police found a fake military license plate under the civilian plates of a vehicle that Mardini and Binder used and that the pair intended to enter restricted military areas on Lesbos where asylum seekers sometimes arrive.

However, according to Human Rights Watch, the report does not include any evidence that Mardini and Binder tried to enter the restricted areas. Their car also clearly displayed the logos of the rescue group they volunteered for.

Both Mardini and Binder have stated that they were unaware of any fake plates.