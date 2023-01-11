Amid increasing tensions in the occupied West Bank and Israel, health workers in Gaza have been fighting their own struggle to procure vital medical equipment for hospitals in the beleaguered coastal territory.

Earlier this week, a convoy of about 25 ambulances from Gaza drove along the Israeli border to protest import restrictions on medical equipment that the Palestinian health ministry says are crippling hospitals in Gaza.

“Preventing the entry of medical devices means the slow death of Gaza patients,” read a banner on one of the ambulances in the convoy. “Medical equipment is crumbling,” another said.

As part of its fifteen-year land, sea and air blockade of Gaza, Israel bans imports of so-called dual-use goods – items that it says could be used for military purposes.

According to Ashraf al Qudra, a spokesman for the health ministry, the demonstration came after Israel prevented four mobile X-ray machines from entering Gaza, according to the health ministry, in addition to equipment used to treat stroke patients and those in intensive care.

The restrictions “expose patients of oncology, heart, strokes, complex fractures and intensive care to health risks,” Qudra said, adding that importing spare parts for old machines was also an issue.

Israel has refuted the criticism and said that Hamas and other Palestinian groups were “systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods for terrorist purposes”.