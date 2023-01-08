A traffic accident in southern China has killed 19 people and injured 20 others as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.

The accident occurred early Sunday outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade. The cause was under investigation, the brigade said.

Heavy fog was also reported at the time of the accident, just after midnight, according to reports.

Website Jimu News quoted a local resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural China, and were hit by a passing truck as they were preparing to travel to the local crematorium in the morning.

Several of the victims were her neighbors, the woman - identified only by her surname, Deng - told the site, which is published by the Hubei Daily newspaper based in a neighboring province.

Jimu quoted another unidentified villager as confirming that version of events, adding that the scene had already been cleaned up. The condition of the injured was not known.