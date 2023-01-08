Forty-six Ivorian soldiers held in Mali for six months and sentenced to 20 years in prison have arrived in Abidjan, a day after a pardon by the neighbouring country's junta.

After their Ivorian air force plane landed on Saturday at 11:40 pm [local time], the uniformed soldiers disembarked one by one, each brandishing a small Ivorian flag, to be greeted by President Alassane Ouattara, the AFP news agency reported.

Their return signals the apparent resolution of a diplomatic standoff between the West African neighbours that also worsened Mali's already tense relations with regional powers.

Citing a commitment to peace and dialogue, Mali's junta late on Friday pardoned the soldiers, who had been arrested for allegedly attempting to undermine state security.

Political isolation