Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has travelled to Venezuela and met his counterpart Nicolas Maduro, their second face-to-face after a years-long diplomatic freeze.

Petro's trip on Saturday came just days after the final reopening of the South American neighbours' shared border, closed in a spat over Maduro's disputed 2018 reelection.

Colombia's first-ever leftist president arrived in Caracas around lunchtime, according to the country's ambassador in Venezuela Armando Benedetti.

He was received by Maduro at the presidential palace for a meeting whose purpose Benedetti described as "continuing to work for a shared agenda between two sister nations."

The two leaders held talks for about three hours.

"We had a comprehensive and very fruitful meeting," Maduro tweeted after the meeting.

"We have a clear path of shared work that will continue to give positive results for our countries, in different areas. Long live the union between Colombia and Venezuela!" Maduro said in his message, which Petro later shared on his own Twitter account.

Petro shook hands with Maduro and left the palace without speaking to the media.

It is the leaders' second meeting since Petro took power from Ivan Duque last August and the official resumption of diplomatic ties a month later.

Petro also visited Maduro on November 1, when he called for Venezuela to be brought back into a regional trade alliance and human rights system.

