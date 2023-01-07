Thousands of Israelis have marched in streets to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms.

The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv on Saturday days after the most far-right government in the country's 74-year history was sworn in.

"The settler government is against me," read one placard.

Another banner read, "Housing, Livelihood, Hope."

The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

They contend that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and widen societal gaps.

The left-wing protesters slammed Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who on Wednesday unveiled the government's long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court.