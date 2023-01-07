TÜRKİYE
Türkiye fights terrorists in southeast, nabs suspects in northwest
Türkiye has launched an anti-terror operation with 650 security personnel in the southeast while detaining several FETO and PKK terror suspects in the northwest.
January 7, 2023

Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said. 

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-20 (Batman/Sason-Gomuk) Martyr Gendarmerie Commando Third Lieutenant Orhan Sancar, started in the Batman province with 650 security personnel.

Military actions aim to eliminate terrorism in the country, the ministry added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on August 11, 2017.

Fleeing terror suspects nabbed

On the other hand, Turkish National Defense Ministry has said that eight suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and two PKK terror suspects were caught while trying to flee to Greece from Türkiye. 

In a statement, the ministry said a total of 15 people were caught by Turkish border guards, including two suspected members of the PKK terror group and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

FETO has been behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

