Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's justice minister has unveiled the new government's long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a confidant of Netanyahu's and longtime critic of the Supreme Court, presented his plan on Wednesday, a day before the justices are to debate a controversial new law passed by the government allowing a politician convicted of tax offences to serve as a Cabinet minister.

"The time has come to act," Levin said.

Critics accuse the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.

The proposals call for a series of sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, including by allowing lawmakers to pass laws that the high court has struck down and effectively deemed unconstitutional.

Levin laid out a law that would empower the country's 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes.

Levin also proposed that politicians play a greater role in the appointment of Supreme Court judges and that ministers appoint their own legal advisers instead of using independent professionals.

Levin argued that the public's faith in the judicial system has plummeted to a historic low, and said he plans to restore power to elected officials that now lies in the hands of what he and his supporters consider to be overly interventionist judges.

"These reforms will strengthen the judicial system and restore public faith in it," Levin said in a televised statement.

"We go to the polls and vote, choose, but time after time, people who we didn’t elect decide for us," he said. "That's not democracy."

Members of Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition, which took office last week, have long accused the court of overreach and the bench of being unrepresentative of the public.

'Unilateral coup'

The planned overhaul has already drawn fierce criticism from Israel’s attorney general and the Israeli opposition, though it is unclear whether they will be able to prevent the far-right government from racing forward.