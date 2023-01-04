China President Xi Jinping has said China is ready to resume oil and gas talks and manage maritime issues "cordially" with the Philippines, according Chinese state television.

Xi was speaking on Wednesday to his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on a three-day visit to Beijing.

Xi told Marcos that China is willing to jointly explore oil and gas resources in the non-disputed areas of the sea, cooperate with the Philippines on solar and wind energy, and increase imports of fishery products.

Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea, which is rich in oil, gas and fish and where about $3 trillion in ship-borne trade passes annually, had been a source of tension between it and some Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

The Philippines had previously raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the "swarming" of Beijing's vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Bonding for new investments