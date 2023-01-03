WORLD
3 MIN READ
Beijing criticises Covid curbs on Chinese travellers, warns countermeasures
In countries like the US, Canada, France and Japan travellers from China are now required to show negative Covid tests before arrival.
Beijing criticises Covid curbs on Chinese travellers, warns countermeasures
China says that these measures lack scientific basis and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity. / AP
January 3, 2023

China has condemned fresh Covid test requirements by around a dozen countries on passengers travelling abroad from its territory, warning it could take "countermeasures" in response.

The United States, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test before arrival, as the country faces a surge in cases.

"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers," said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.

Ning said that we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly. 

"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".

READ MORE: France test Chinese arrivals to track variants

READ MORE: Share real-time data, WHO urges China at Covid spike talks

Surge in infection rate

Recommended

China is seeing a steep rise in infections after years of harsh zero-Covid restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and hospitals and crematoriums have been quickly overwhelmed.

Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid expert advisory panel, said that 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected.

"Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May)," he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

In late December, Beijing said inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine, sending many Chinese people rushing to plan long-awaited trips abroad. 

Countries have cited China's lack of transparency around infection data and the risk of new variants emerging as reasons to restrict travellers.

China recorded only 22 Covid deaths since December, after dramatically narrowing the criteria for classifying such deaths.

READ MORE: Chinese people return to regular activity after Covid infections

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people