Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media has drawn criticism for its tone-deaf message.

Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with "war raging in the middle of Europe".

The conflict in Ukraine had led to "a lot of special experiences" and the chance for "many encounters with great and interesting people", Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.

Lambrecht's New Year's address failed to "hit the right tone" and made the war sound like an "exciting professional experience", the Tagesspiegel daily wrote.

The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, "shamed" Germany, the Bild daily said.

Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian attack on Ukraine and Germany's sluggish support for Kiev.

READ MORE:Is Germany intentionally dithering over arms supplies to Ukraine?

'No official resources'