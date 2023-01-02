Two Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli military near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

Israeli troops' early Monday raid to the village of Kafr Dan, in the west of Jenin, led to clashes with Palestinians.

Samer Houshiyeh, 21, was shot several times in the chest and civilian Fouad Abed also was killed, said Samer Attiyeh, director of Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

The hospital official said Abed was 17, but the Palestinian health ministry in a later statement said Abed was 25.

According to Wafa, Palestine's news agency, Israeli soldiers encircled the region to destroy the house of relatives of Abed.

The Israeli military said the house belonged to the assailants who were involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier last year but it does not confirm the fatalities.

