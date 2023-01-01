Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been inaugurated for a third term as Brazil's president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Da Silva vowed to "rebuild the country, with the people," promising to fight to improve life for poor Brazilians, work toward racial and gender equality, and achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, in an inaugural speech on Sunday that capped his political comeback.

He said he will govern for all Brazilians, not just for those who voted for him.

In a sign of the scars that remain from Lula's brutal election showdown with ex-army captain Bolsonaro in October, security was exceptionally tight at the pomp-filled ceremony in Brasilia.

Some 8,000 police have been deployed, after a Bolsonaro supporter was arrested last week for planting a tanker truck rigged with explosives near the capital's airport, a plot he said aimed to "sow chaos" in the South American country.

Bolsonaro himself left Brazil for the US state of Florida Friday - reportedly to avoid having to hand the presidential sash to his bitter enemy, as tradition dictates.

The snub has hardly dampened the party spirit for Lula and the 300,000 people expected at the New Year's Day ceremony and a massive celebration concert.

Foreign dignitaries including 19 heads of state are in attendance as Lula, who previously led Brazil through a watershed boom from 2003 to 2010, takes the oath of office for a new four-year term at 3:00 pm (1800 GMT).

