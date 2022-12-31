Türkiye's second meeting with the Syrian regime could be in mid-January, Türkiye's foreign minister said.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday in Brazil about his recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "Lavrov asked me when we will hold the tripartite ministerial meeting," and we agreed to hold it in the second half of January.

“We haven't decided where to hold it (the meeting) yet. It could also be held in a third country. We talked about some countries," Cavusoglu said.

"So what we are going to talk about, it goes upwards. First meeting at the technical level, military intelligence. Then the political stage, the foreign affairs, then a higher meeting in the future or not?” he said, adding that “we need to make it work."

At a Wednesday meeting in Moscow, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian regime's defence ministers agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

