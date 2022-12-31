WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolivians burn cars, buildings as anger widens over Camacho's arrest
Protesters in Santa Cruz region attack buildings and block highways to protest the arrest of right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho.
Bolivians burn cars, buildings as anger widens over Camacho's arrest
Protesters in parts of provincial capital torch cars and tires and hurl fireworks toward police forces. / AFP
December 31, 2022

Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, have attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-hour strike following the arrest of the regional governor, a right-wing opposition leader.

As night fell on Friday, protesters in parts of the provincial capital torched cars and tires and hurled fireworks toward police forces, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

During the day, around the city, largely peaceful groups had protested by blocking roads with tires, rocks and flags strung across streets as blockades.

The protests are the latest face-off between Santa Cruz, led by right-wing Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and leftist President Luis Arce's government.

Camacho was detained on Wednesday on a charge of "terrorism" for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest that saw then-president Evo Morales resign and flee the country.

He was sentenced to four months of pre-trial detention late on Thursday and was transferred to a maximum security prison early on Friday.

Camacho has maintained his innocence and called his arrest and transport to La Paz, the country's capital, a kidnapping.

Prosecutors denied the arrest was a kidnapping or politically motivated.

READ MORE: Bolivia prosecutors call detained opposition leader a flight risk

Recommended

'It was not a coup'

The governor became a face for the right-wing opposition movement as a civic leader who called for leftist Morales to step down in 2019.

On Twitter on Friday morning, Camacho's communications team said the fallout from the contested election "was not a coup, it was a fraud."

Camacho also led weeks-long protests snarling trade from the region through last month, calling for the government to move up a census date that would likely give Santa Cruz more political representation and tax revenues.

The government has not said how it will respond to Friday's roadblocks, though some military forces were spread throughout Santa Cruz late Thursday.

In the last round of protests, government-allied groups violently clashed with Camacho supporters.

READ MORE:Bolivia detains main opposition leader as tensions spike

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people