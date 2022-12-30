Spain's leftist government has announced that it will strip decorations awarded to police officers involved in state repression during the right-wing dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska ordered police forces to make the move to comply with a new law focused on the historical impact of the leader, the interior ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Democratic Memory Law aims to tackle the legacy of Franco's 1939-1975 dictatorship and the three-year civil war that preceded it, including measures honouring those who suffered persecution or violence under his rule.

It calls for the withdrawal of honours from police officers involved in "events incompatible with democratic values and the principles of respect for human rights," the interior ministry statement said.

Among those reportedly affected is Juan Antonio Gonzalez Pacheco, a notorious former Madrid police inspector known as "Billy the Kid" who died in 2020 of Covid-19.

He is accused of torturing prisoners during Franco's rule.

