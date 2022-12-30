The Grand Mosque of Paris has filed a complaint against French writer Michel Houellebecq over his anti-Muslim remarks.

The decision was taken after a "long conversation" between Houellebecq and another writer, Michel Onfray, was published in magazine Front Populaire in November, according to the mosque's Thursday's statement.

In the article, Houellebecq said that people in France were "arming themselves" and could attack Muslim establishments.

"People are arming themselves. They are procuring rifles and taking shooting courses … I think acts of resistance will occur when entire territories fall under Islamic control."

"Attacks and shootings will be perpetrated in mosques, coffeeshops mostly visited by the Muslims, well, Bataclan in reverse," he said.

