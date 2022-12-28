Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister has said, in an unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline.

"In two or three years, you may be traversing the skies eastward and taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran," Defence Minister Benny Gantz told graduating air force cadets in a speech on Wednesday.

With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian uses that can also eventually yield fuel for nuclear bombs — though they deny having any such design.

Experts say Iran could potentially raise the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order, but building a deliverable warhead would take it years, they say — an estimate echoed by an Israeli military intelligence general this month.

For over a decade, Israel has issued veiled threats to attack Iraniannuclear facilities if it deems world powers' diplomacy with Tehran has reached a dead end.

