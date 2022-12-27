Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Türkiye, as the two countries normalise ties after four years of strain.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan welcomed Israeli Ambassador Irit Lillian, marking the first appointment by Tel Aviv since 2018.

Senior diplomat Lillian, whose appointment was announced on September 19, had served as Israel's charge d'affaires in Ankara for the past two years.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Thawing ties

The announcement comes amid a thaw in long-strained ties between Türkiye and Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara this year in the first visit to Türkiye by an Israeli leader since 2008.