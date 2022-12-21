China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message to his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese state media reported, telling him that he will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership. The reporting emerged only hours before a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers in Beijing.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in the telegram to Albanese, CCTV reported on Wednesday.

Albanese on Wednesday said it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China and thanked Xi for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future," Albanese told a news conference in Sydney.

The rapprochement between Australia and China ends years of frozen relations. Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong's visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and the first formal talks in Beijing since 2018.

Diplomatic ties between Australia and its major trading partner China deteriorated in recent years, with Beijing imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.