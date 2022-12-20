South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged his ruling African National Congress (ANC) to fight corruption and improve the delivery of basic services to citizens, a day after he was re-elected as party leader.

“We have no choice, we either deal with corruption or we perish,” said Ramaphosa Tuesday, closing the ANC's conference where he was reelected its leader.

”Corruption within our party is, indeed, a dire threat."

He also acknowledged in his speech that "the failure of basic services in parts of the country has decreased the confidence that our people have (in the ANC)."

"We must pay attention to service delivery."

Ramaphosa's reelection as the party’s leader was a major victory following a spirited campaign by his rivals to elect former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The ANC has been ruling the country since 1994, when the first post-apartheid election installed Nelson Mandela as president.

But in recent years, South Africans, especially those in poor townships and rural areas, have been complaining about a lack of municipal water, unrepaired roads, raw sewerage spilling into rivers and chronically underfunded schools.

Allegations of corruption and incompetence against the party have led to ANC's worst election result in living memory.

In municipal polls in 2021, the ANC won less than half the vote for the first time since taking power at the end of white minority rule in 1994, largely driven by anger over poor service delivery.

A general election is scheduled in 2024.

'Farmgate'

On Monday, Ramaphosa was re-elected as party chief despite a scandal dubbed by the media as "Farmgate", to refer to the cash haul, which authorities discovered hidden on the president's private farm.