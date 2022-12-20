A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, the US Geological Survey has said, as local authorities and media reported thousands of power outages and bridge damage.

No injuries were immediately reported following Tuesday's earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 am near Ferndale, a small community about 345km (210 miles) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

It was about 16.1 kilometres (10 miles) deep, USGS said.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.

In Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County, more than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday, the electric grid tracking website Poweroutageus.com said.