WORLD
3 MIN READ
Meta breached antitrust rules with classified ads: EU regulator
If EU complaint stands, Mark Zuckerberg's company faces a fine of up to 10 percent of its total global annual turnover, which hit $118 billion for the 12 months ending September 30.
Meta breached antitrust rules with classified ads: EU regulator
The European Commission said it is concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit. / AP
December 19, 2022

US online giant Meta appears to have "breached EU antitrust rules" in the online classified section of its Facebook social network, the European Commission said in a preliminary finding.

"The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook," it said in a complaint released on Monday.

"The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit."

Meta has disputed the allegations.

“The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation,” Tim Lamb, Meta’s head of EMEA competition, said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive.”

The company said it will study the complaints and is fully cooperating with the Commission’s investigation.

The commission, the regulator for the 27-nation European Union, has had several run-ins with Meta and other Big Tech companies over their practices.

READ MORE:Meta may face another huge fine after EU privacy ruling

Its policy arsenal has been beefed up this year with two new pieces of EU legislation, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, that carry massive financial penalties in the event of an infringement.

Those acts will come fully into force through 2023 and 2024.

Recommended

Unfair trading practices

Monday's announcement was about "suspected violations" of EU antitrust rules and gives Meta a chance to respond to the commission's formal Statement of Objections.

Those concerns focus on the way Meta gives Facebook users automatic access to Facebook Marketplace "whether they want it or not".

That link may unfairly disadvantage Facebook Marketplace competitors, the commission said.

The concerns also home in on unfair trading practices on competing for online classified ads services, which advertise on Facebook or Instagram, both of which are part of Meta.

The commission said it was worried that the user terms on those platforms could allow Meta to use ads-related data from competitors to boost Facebook Marketplace.

If the EU's concerns stand, and enough evidence of infringement is produced, Meta could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its total global annual turnover.

Meta's worldwide revenue for the 12 months ending September 30 was $118 billion.

The commission could also prohibit infringing behaviour.

READ MORE:EU brings new rules on tech giants to prevent illegal content

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people