Turkish armed forces and gendarmerie have nabbed a Daesh terrorist wanted by Interpol in a "successful" operation near the southern border province of Hatay, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry on Monday identified the terrorist - wanted by Interpol on a red corner notice - only by the initials MM.

"The person in question was successfully caught trying to infiltrate our country," it added.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria