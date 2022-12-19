Elon Musk has dropped a bombshell on Twitter users, launching a poll with a loaded question about his future at the social media platform.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" he said in a tweet on Sunday, asking them to weigh in on whether he should stay at the helm of the company he took over earlier this year in a $44 billion deal.

"I will abide by the results of this poll, " he added.

Musk released the poll after admitting he made a mistake by enacting new restrictions that banned mentions of competing social media websites, including longstanding sites like Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

Upstart sites like Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post were also included on Musk's banned list, according to multiple news outlets, with Twitter users no longer able to link to those "prohibited" platforms.

Twitter said it would temporarily suspend accounts that include the banned website links in their profile, including spelling out sites like "Instagram -dot- com."

However, other mainstream sites such as TikTok, LinkedIn and Parler were not mentioned on the blacklist.

Poll dependent changes