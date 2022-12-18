Türkiye's security forces "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's defence ministry has said.

"We continue to bury terrorists who attempt attacks from the trenches! Our Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists they found in northern Syria," the ministry said on Sunday.

"Our struggle w ill continue with determination," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish forces are present in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along its border and ensure the safety of Syrian locals who want to live peacefully or resettle after taking shelter in Türkiye during the decade-long civil war.