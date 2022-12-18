TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Separately, three PKK/YPG terrorists nabbed while trying to enter Türkiye from Syria, says National Defence Ministry.
Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish forces are present in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along its border. / AA
December 18, 2022

Türkiye's security forces "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's defence ministry has said.

"We continue to bury terrorists who attempt attacks from the trenches! Our Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists they found in northern Syria," the ministry said on Sunday.

"Our struggle w ill continue with determination," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces are present in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along its border and ensure the safety of Syrian locals who want to live peacefully or resettle after taking shelter in Türkiye during the decade-long civil war.

Recommended

Türkiye hosts some 3.5 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world, while it works to make border areas of Syria safe for voluntary returns.

Separately, the ministry said that three PKK/YPG terror group members were captured while trying to enter Türkiye from northern Syria.

READ MORE:Nothing can prevent Türkiye from preserving its own security - Erdogan

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the terrorist wing of PKK in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years