South Africa has begun deploying the military to protect the country's electricity plants as the long-running power crisis worsens, state-owned energy utility and the presidency said.

"Eskom can confirm that the SANDF (South African National Defence Force) is being deployed," the energy firm said in confirmation on Saturday.

It "has received deployments at 4 sites this afternoon", the message added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the AFP news agency a minimum of 10 soldiers would be deployed in the initial phase at each station.

Further deployments are in the pipeline.

The move was "in response to the growing threat of sabotage, theft, vandalism and corruption" at coal and diesel powered at power generating plants, he said.