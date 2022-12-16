Commuters across the UK have been facing massive disruptions as just one in five trains are projected to operate on Friday and Saturday amid fresh strikes hitting the country.

The members of the UK's biggest rail union (RMT) started their latest industrial action at midnight, which will last 48 hours, they will also go on strike from 6 PM on Christmas Eve until 5.59 AM on December 27 after it rejected a pay offer from Network Rail.

Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, told Sky News the impact of the upcoming strikes would be "minimal."

"The railway shuts down on Christmas Eve in any case to do engineering works, so there aren't scheduled trains on Christmas Day, nor Boxing Day, and the railway curtails its activities early on Christmas Eve," he said.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, previously said the RMT is "playing fast and loose with people's Christmas plans, and the new strike dates announced deliberately target vital engineering work designed to improve the railway."

'Strike action across the country'

London bus drivers also announced industrial action in the run-up to Christmas, with strikes taking place on December 10 and December 15 and an upcoming one on December 17.

Road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways Friday also started three weeks of strike action across the country, according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.