Japan is aiming to regain lost ground in the field of semiconductors with a state-backed special-purpose company that has joined hands with American tech heavyweight IBM.

The development comes amid concerns that the global nature of the semiconductor supply chain will fundamentally change in the coming years.

A Japanese company called Rapidus, which was created a few months ago with financial support from Tokyo, signed a technology-sharing agreement with IBM this week to fabricate advanced 2-nanometre chips in Japan. Production will start in the second half of this decade.

For years, Japan has relied on imports of advanced chips from South Korea and Taiwan to meet the demand of its electronic device-makers, says Hiroo Kinoshita, a Japanese scientist and expert on chip-making photolithography equipment.

That trade relationship is vulnerable amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory, Kinoshita tells TRT World.

“We have managed to get by with imports. But I believe that the recent semiconductor shortage and China’s reaction to [former] US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan have triggered a rethink of policy.”

Pelosi’s controversial August trip, which was the first by a high-ranking American official in years, caused a crisis, with Beijing retaliating with military drills around the island.

Taiwan is home to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the world’s largest contract chip-maker, and accounts for 90 percent of the global output of advanced chips.

Can Japan do it?

Tokyo plans to inject a subsidy of $500 million into Rapidus. Those funds will be used to buy two advanced Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) machines, says Kinoshita.

Japanese industrial and financial bigwigs including Sony, Toyota, Denso, Softbank, Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, NTT and electronic giant NEC have taken an equity stake in Rapidus with a joint investment of more than $50 million.

But the government subsidy, combined with this investment, is minuscule compared to the tens of billions of dollars needed to build a modern chip foundry; TSMC has, for example, announced it will invest $40 billion to build a fab plant in the US.

Japanese firms such as Toshiba and Hitachi dominated the global semiconductor market in the 1980s. They lost the lead in the face of strong opposition from American politicians and industry.