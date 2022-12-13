TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye will 'never compromise' on terror attacks: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Ankara has asked for Russia's support and discussed mutual steps in northern Syria, where Türkiye has hinted to carry out a ground operation.
Türkiye will 'never compromise' on terror attacks: Erdogan
Ankara has hinted at starting a ground operation in northern Syria after launching Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria in November. / AA
December 13, 2022

Türkiye will never compromise on terror attacks, the country's president has said, adding that he asked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take steps along these lines.

"It is not possible for Türkiye to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference in Ankara. 

"We asked for Russia's support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria)," he continued. 

Ankara will not "give a date" for anti-terrorism operations, it'll simply take action, he said.

Ankara has hinted at starting a ground operation in northern Syria after launching Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria in November, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in the region.

Recommended

The operation was launched days after the terrorist group carried out a bomb attack on the popular Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and injuring 81.

After the air operation began on November 20, President Erdogan also signalled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye 'does not need permission' for Syria operations against terrorists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years