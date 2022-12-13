Discussions about climate crisis have often portrayed – and rightly – the African continent solely as a victim and even an innocent bystander, particularly as it contributes under 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Yet, as the world scrambles to find new sources of cleaner energy, it is getting harder to ignore Africa’s phenomenal potential in aiding the climate crisis and delivering cleaner energy.

From solar energy from the Sahara Desert to vast onshore wind levels, Africa has much potential to convert this into green hydrogen, with climate researchers going as far as arguing it is the key to producing cleaner energy.

At the same time, there are pitfalls over whether African countries can fully utilise this energy potential to benefit their own populations and whether development projects could be ‘extractivist’ in nature.

Case for green hydrogen

Green hydrogen has been tipped as a new renewable energy that can solve the climate crisis due to its cheapness, ease of storage and lack of polluting gasses. It can be tipped to replace coal, oil and gas in all their uses, with double the production for cars than diesel while only releasing water vapour.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe and is already used for various purposes such as fuel for cars, treating metals, producing fertiliser and processing foods.

On Earth, it requires energy to separate as it doesn’t appear pure in nature. So, to fully extract hydrogen in its purest form, it calls for the process of electrolysis, which sends a strong electrical current through a tank of water (H2O) and splits the molecule into its two elements (hydrogen and oxygen).

If the electricity comes from renewable sources such as solar or wind, hydrogen production through electrolysis creates no greenhouse gasses, making green hydrogen renewable. And given Africa’s abundance of solar and wind energy, the continent has the perfect natural potential to create green hydrogen.

Indeed, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Africa Energy Outlook 2022 report that Africa’s rich renewable resources are crucial for unlocking this potential. Due to this potential, the continent can produce 5,000 megatonnes of hydrogen per year at less than $2 per kilogramme, which is equivalent to the world’s total energy supply, the report stated.

The IEA’s report also said that by 2030, Africa could produce 80 percent of its required energy from solar, wind, hydropower and other renewable energies.

Continental developments

Various projects to produce and eventually export green hydrogen are already underway this decade. South Africa is tipped to be one of the continent’s leaders in green hydrogen energy due to its excellent solar, wind and precious metals resources. In February 2022, South Africa announced a pipeline of various green hydrogen initiatives valued at around $17.8 billion until 2030.

On November 27, the country hosted a green hydrogen summit in Cape Town, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted several world leaders, ambassadors and high commissioners. Ramaphosa stated that “South Africa is determined to become a world leader in green hydrogen”. At the same time, he cited estimates that the country has the potential to “produce 6 to 13 million tons of green hydrogen and derivatives a year by 2050”.

His announcement came after South African petrochemical giant Sasol and steelmaker ArcelorMittal announced exploration projects for green hydrogen in October, along with a hydrogen production hub in Saldanha Bay and extraction from the North Cape region. In September, Sasol also announced a partnership with Japanese company Itochu to explore green hydrogen export projects and supply chains in the country, with the latter pledging to give grants for such projects.

The country is also aiming to supply European markets. In January 2022, it signed a memorandum of agreement, under which the Port of Rotterdam will act as a “demand aggregator for green hydrogen in Europe”. Other European countries like Germany have eyed cooperation with South Africa in this space.