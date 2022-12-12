Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months.

State television on Monday aired footage, claiming it showed the man identified as Majidreza Rahnavard stabbing two security force members to death and running away.

Iran's Mizan news agency, under the country's judiciary, alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two security force members to death on November 17 in the city of Mashhad and wounded four others.

The agency said the execution took place on Monday morning, in public, in Mashhad.

Footage aired on state TV showed a man chasing another around a street corner, then standing over him and stabbing him after he fell against a parked motorbike.

Another showed the same man stabbing another immediately after. The assailant, which state TV alleged was Rahnavard, then fled.

Crackdown on protesters

The Mizan report identified the dead as "student" Basij, paramilitary volunteers under Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The Basij (ba-SEEJ’) have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

A heavily edited state television report aired after Rahnavard's execution showed clips of him in the courtroom. In the video, he says he came to hate the Basijis after seeing video clips on social media of the forces beating and killing protesters.