A TRT World contributor has won an international award for reporting on the climate crisis and global warming.

At a ceremony in New York City on Friday, Kourosh Ziabari from Iran was named as the winner of the silver medal of the Prince Albert II of Monaco and United Nations Correspondents Association Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change.

He received the prestigious award for his story on the Iranian government’s pattern of unbridled dam construction leading to the drying up of Lake Urmia, the Middle East’s largest saltwater lake.

The investigative story, published on July 29, was titled “How Iran’s dam-building obsession is killing Middle East’s largest lake”. It featured an interview with the noted Iranian climate scientist Kaveh Madani.

Ziabari was also recognised for a report he had published in Asia Times on the water wars erupting in Iran due to climate change, the government’s mismanagement of the natural resources and its inadequate investment in infrastructure.