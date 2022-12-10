Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to have separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president said at an event in the northern Turkish province of Samsun on Saturday.

At the event, he also highlighted Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We ship grain from there (Ukraine) to all over the world. Tomorrow I will talk with Mr. Putin and then with Mr. Zelenskyy and discuss what else can we do," Erdogan said.

Also highlighting Türkiye's economic achievements in the last two decades, Erdogan said Türkiye will be among the world's top 10 economies in a short time.

"We aim to establish the infrastructure of the future world in every field," he said and also reiterated the country's commitment and determination to fight terrorism.

Black Sea Grain Initiative