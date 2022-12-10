TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president to hold phone call with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts
Türkiye remains at the forefront of mediation efforts between Kiev and Moscow with President Erdogan set to continue high-level diplomacy in efforts for peace.
Turkish president to hold phone call with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which unblocked 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports, was brokered by Türkiye. / AA Archive
December 10, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to have separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president said at an event in the northern Turkish province of Samsun on Saturday.

At the event, he also highlighted Türkiye's efforts in reaching the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We ship grain from there (Ukraine) to all over the world. Tomorrow I will talk with Mr. Putin and then with Mr. Zelenskyy and discuss what else can we do," Erdogan said.

Also highlighting Türkiye's economic achievements in the last two decades, Erdogan said Türkiye will be among the world's top 10 economies in a short time.

"We aim to establish the infrastructure of the future world in every field," he said and also reiterated the country's commitment and determination to fight terrorism.

READ MORE: Istanbul grain deal 'ended threat of poverty': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Recommended

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the landmark grain agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days ahead of its scheduled expiration on November 19, the deal was extended for another 120 days.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's attacks on the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the Ankara-brokered deal.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of mediation efforts and continues to urge Kiev and Moscow to end the war through dialogue.

The country has been internationally praised for its mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

READ MORE: Türkiye to press Russia and Ukraine on ending armed conflict: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years