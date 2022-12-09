Britain announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including officials in Iran accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against anti-regime protesters.

The sanctions against the 10 people announced on Friday connected to Iran's judicial and prison systems came after the Iranian regime's first execution of one such protester, which has triggered global condemnation.

"This includes six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the government in London said.

Two Iranians now subject to a UK travel ban and assets freeze are former directors of the notorious Evin prison in Tehran: Ali Chaharmahali and Gholamreza Ziaei.

Sanctions across 11 countries

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, hit individuals across 11 countries - "the most that the UK has ever brought together in one package", the foreign ministry said.