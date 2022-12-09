WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK imposes wide-ranging sanctions targeting individuals in eleven countries
Britain sanctions 30 individuals across 11 countries for corruption and human rights abuses, including 10 from Iran connected to judicial systems after the regime's first execution of one protester.
UK imposes wide-ranging sanctions targeting individuals in eleven countries
The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights. / Reuters
December 9, 2022

Britain announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including officials in Iran accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against anti-regime protesters.

The sanctions against the 10 people announced on Friday connected to Iran's judicial and prison systems came after the Iranian regime's first execution of one such protester, which has triggered global condemnation.

"This includes six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the government in London said.

Two Iranians now subject to a UK travel ban and assets freeze are former directors of the notorious Evin prison in Tehran: Ali Chaharmahali and Gholamreza Ziaei.

READ MORE: Iran executes protester convicted of injuring security guard

Sanctions across 11 countries

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, hit individuals across 11 countries - "the most that the UK has ever brought together in one package", the foreign ministry said.

Recommended

They include five people from Russia and Russian-held Crimea amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has attracted successive waves of UK sanctions against Moscow.

Others on the list, accused of violating human rights, are from Nicaragua, Pakistan and Uganda.

The UK also highlighted orchestrated sexual violence in sanctioning two local officials in South Sudan, one jihadist group in Mali and three junta entities in military-ruled Myanmar.

Designated individuals from Kosovo, Moldova and Serbia were accused of corruption.

"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to the account," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear," he said.

READ MORE: Legitimacy, morality, and effectiveness of sanctions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people