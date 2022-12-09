A former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back and is an accused in the Black man's death is expected to be sentenced to three-and-half years in prison for manslaughter in a case that sparked worldwide protests over racial injustice.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The plea came on the same day jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

His guilty plea and another officer’s decision to let a judge decide his fate averted what would have been the third long and painful trial over Floyd’s killing.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after the other accused - former officer Derek Chauvin - kneeled on the Black man’s neck for almost 10 minutes as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and eventually went limp.

The killing, recorded on video by a bystander, sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Federal sentence

Kueng kneeled on Floyd’s back during the restraint. Then-officer Thomas Lane held Floyd’s legs, and Tou Thao, also an officer at the time, kept bystanders from intervening. All of the officers were fired and faced state and federal charges.

Kueng, already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, will appear at Friday’s sentencing hearing via video from a low-security federal prison in Ohio.

Kueng has the right to make a statement, but it’s not known if he will.