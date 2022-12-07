Apple has announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings.

The enhanced pricing options to be available for all transactions at the App Store by spring of next year were touted along with new capabilities intended to make it easier for those offering their wares to manage sales, returns, taxes, and other features, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"These newly announced tools, which will begin rolling out today and continue throughout 2023, will create even more flexibility for developers to price their products while staying approachable to the hundreds of millions of users Apple serves worldwide," the Cupertino based company said.

"And, in turn help developers continue to thrive on the App Store."

Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.

Legal, political pressure

Apple last year agreed to expand pricing options at the App Store as part of a $100 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by US developers unhappy with paying commissions of up to 30 percent on transactions.