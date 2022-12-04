Iranian authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, while three others received lengthy prison sentences.

"This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported on Sunday.

Iran carried out the sentences four days after the supreme court upheld the penalty of capital punishment for "their intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime (Israel) and kidnapping", the Mizan Online said.

There was no recourse to appeal after Wednesday's decision, it added.

Mizan identified the men as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi, without elaborating on their backgrounds.

Iran-Israel 'shadow war'

Three other defendants were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for crimes against the country's security, complicity in kidnapping and possession of weapons, the judiciary's website said after the ruling on Wednesday.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. The Tehran accuses Tel Aviv of carrying out sabotage attacks against its nuclear sites and assassinations, including of scientists.